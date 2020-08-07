Back home: Clovis teen discharged from hospital after rough bout with COVID-19

The teen's family is pushing for more COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors after seeing it work for him

MADERA, California (KSEE) — After his family thought COVID-19 was going to take him, a 16-year-old has rebounded against the virus and is now back home from Valley Children’s intensive care unit.

The teen’s mother said her son’s recovery is all thanks to COVID-19 convalescent plasma treatment.

Over a video call Thursday when he was still in bed, we asked Frankie Quintana how it felt to get the greenlight to go home.

“I’m very excited to leave,” he replied. “It was very hard.”

Hard is putting it lightly, given how much the virus has put Quintana through the ringer. It started as sniffles on July 23, according to his mother, Joanique Quintana.

By July 26, though, it had evolved into coughing fits and high fevers. In the days following, Joanique Quintana and her son would travel back-and-forth to Clovis Community Medical Center.

Eventually, Frankie Quintana be taken to Valley Children’s and be admitted into the hospital’s ICU. He said his mother helped him push through.

“She helped me not be very lonely. I was scared having this sickness, so I got comfort from [her presence],” he said.

Meanwhile, Joanique Quintana said plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients helped her son. She admits she at first was hesitant about the treatment, but said within two days of his first dose he made a total 180.

“I don’t know where we would be if we didn’t get it,” Joanique Quintana said. “I thought I was going to lose my son, I did.”

Valley Children’s latest numbers show they’ve seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 10% in their tests. So far, 96 patients have needed to be admitted into the hospital.

Joanique Quintana said it’s been surreal to see what the virus has done to her Clovis High wrestler.

“He’s a big guy, 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds,” she said. “It’ll bring the biggest, toughest, strongest, and most healthiest person down to their knees.”

Frankie Quintana, meanwhile, is urging the Central Valley to really take the virus more seriously.

“I don’t wanna be back here,” he said with a little smile.

The Central California Blood Center so far has created over 600 doses of this plasma for area hospitals. While the center has seen a big jump in donors this week, staff say they’re still in need for more to meet demands.

Aside from having recovered from the virus, donors need to be symptom-free for at least 28 days. You can click here for a complete list of eligibility requirements.

You can donate in Fresno at the Jenny Eller Donor Center at 4343 W. Herndon Ave., as well as in Visalia at 2245 W. Caldwell Ave.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.