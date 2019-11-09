Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting

'Baby Trump' arrives in Tuscaloosa

by: Drew Taylor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Ahead of President Donald Trump’s arrival in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-LSU game, a likeness of him that has been used to protest his administration has already come to town.

“Baby Trump,” a 20-foot inflatable caricature of Trump that depicts him as a baby, made its arrival in town Saturday morning. As of noon Saturday, “Baby Trump” is stationed at Monnish Park at the corner of 15th Street and Hackberry Lane.

The inflatable has been used by protesters and has been seen around the world the last couple of years where Trump has been, including London, Los Angeles and Buenos Aires.

An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to bring the inflatable to Tuscaloosa, raising over $4,000 to bring it to town.

The inflatable is set up 4.3 miles away from where Trump will be landing at Tuscaloosa National Airport and one mile from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Alabama-LSU game kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

