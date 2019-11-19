Baby Shark Live! Comes to Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Save Mart Center said they are proud to announce that Baby Shark Live!, will be coming to Fresno on April 3rd. 

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. 

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22ND @ 10:00 AM! 

Ticket Prices: $29.50, $39.50, $49.50 & $59.50 Get your tickets online at ticketmaster.com or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.

