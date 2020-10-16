“B-Y-O-J” becoming mantra for Bulldogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Fresno State football team will open its season at home against Hawaii on Oct. 24.



But in this Covid world, things will be different. The most obvious difference: there won’t be any fans in the seats at Bulldog Stadium.



In that sense, the Bulldogs will have to rely on themselves, and not the electricity of the crowd, to get them hyped up – a mantra they are calling “B.Y.O.J.” – which stands for Bring Your Own Juice.



On a zoom interview Thursday, senior defensive lineman Kevin Atkins offered more insight into what those words mean.

“It’s really internal motivation, that you really have to rely on now,” said Atkins. “Bring Your Own Juices. Basically, you gotta get it jumping by yourself. It’s gotta be just you and your teammates.”

And although, B.Y.O.J. was the brainchild of new defensive coordinator William Inge, the offense is buying into the mantra as well.

“We practice like that every day,” said senior center Matt Smith Thursday. “It’s kind of weird. We were out there (at Bulldog Stadium) the other day in our scrimmage, (and we were) like ‘wow, this is what it’s gonna be like on Saturdays (with no fans)’. I think we have a scary good offense this year, and I think we’re gonna have a lot of touchdowns. And I’m excited to bring our own juice and be ready to go.”

Although we are just over a week away from the opener, we still don’t know which quarterback will be leading that offense – junior Washington transfer Jake Haener or redshirt sophomore Ben Wooldridge. They have been competing in camp for the starting job, and a decision on the starter is expected soon.