Aztec skulls found in Mexico City dating back to the 1400s

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Archaeologists have unearthed new sections of a famous Aztec tower of human skulls dating back to the 1400s beneath the center of Mexico City, authorities said on Friday.

The team uncovered in March the facade and eastern side of the tower, as well as 119 human skulls of men, women, and children, adding to hundreds previously found, according to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The tower, approximately five meters (16.4 feet) in diameter, was first discovered five years ago.

It is believed to be part of the Huey Tzompantli, a huge array of skulls that struck fear into the Spanish conquistadores when they captured the city under Hernan Cortes in 1521.

The cylindrical structure is near the huge Metropolitan Cathedral built over the Templo Mayor, one of the main temples of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlan, now modern-day Mexico City.

Archaeologists have identified three construction phases of the tower, which dates back to between 1486 and 1502.

The tower’s original discovery surprised anthropologists, who had been expecting to find the skulls of young male warriors but also unearthed the crania of women and children, raising questions about human sacrifice in the Aztec Empire.