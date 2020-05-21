Avenal State Prison COVID-19 outbreak infects inmates and staff, health officials say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An outbreak of COVID-19 inside Avenal State Prison was confirmed Wednesday by Kings County Department of Public Health.

Since the outbreak started, health officials say 25 inmates and seven staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. All have been isolated. Work is underway to contain the virus.

Figures from the Department of Public Health show the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Kings County jumped by 41 to a total of 457. The number of recoveries is also up by 35 making a total of 170.

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported remains at two.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

