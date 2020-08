Autoridades piden información sobre posible secuestró

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) - Several counties in California have been able to come off the state's watch list, but Fresno County isn't one of them.

“I’m very heartened by what our other counties in California are doing, and I really hope that the Central Valley can catch up and achieve that ourselves," Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said during the county's COVID-19 presser on Tuesday.