Autoridades en Madera hacen hallazgo de cuerpo de un niño que se cree podría pertenecer a Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, California (KGPE) — A disturbing development in the search for 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, police say they've found the body of a toddler in an area west of Madera.

Moments before that announcement, the attorney representing Sran's parents issued his first statement on their behalf. In it, he maintains the parents have been fully cooperative with this investigation and they just want their son home.