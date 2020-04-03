Autoridades de salud del Condado de Tulare reportan 15 nuevos casos de COVID-19, y una recuperación

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Este jueves funcionarios de salud del Condado de Tulare anunciaron 15 nuevos casos de coronavirus y la recuperación de un paciente, dándole una cifra total de 74 casos confirmados.
Por el momento existen 2 muertes y un total de 4 recuperaciones de COVID-19 en el Condado de Tulare.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
