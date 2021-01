Autoridades buscan a pareja que entro a la fuerza a una casa en Selma

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A man who deputies say is responsible for over $150,000 worth of thefts - spread over more than 30 incidents - is behind bars following a two-month-long investigation, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 39-year-old Luciano Navarro of Corcoran was arrested this week for a number of charges, including grand theft of ag equipment, burglary and auto theft. At the time of his arrest, he was also driving a stolen vehicle.