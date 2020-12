Autoridades del Condado de Fresno buscan a más posibles víctimas de agresión sexual

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down, the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30 during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Checking in at No. 14 on the list on Tuesday is the wrestling dominance of Stephen Abas.

(KGPE) -- After a brilliant prep career in California, in which he became the seventh wrestler in history to win three California state titles, Stephen Abas would ascend to even greater heights in his time as a Fresno State Bulldog.