Authorities warning of dangers of swift waters when hiking, after man dies

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KSEE) — A man is dead after falling into the water at Angel Falls, near Bass Lake.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday around noon, crews responded after reports of a man falling into the water.

Sarah Jackson with the Madera County Sheriff’s office says emergency responders made their way up and down the trail, covering the creek at both ends.

“When deputies arrived on scene what they found was a person submerged under the water and blocked by rocks,” said Jackson.

Viewer cell phone video shows the attempted rescue, search and rescue crews can be seen out on the rocks and dozens of people watching.

“We were just walking up there doing the little trail and just kind of saw down the road, or down the cliff I guess, somebody stuck,” said Jesus Huato, a Madera resident.

Deputies say the victim was identified as Marcos Moreno, 30, of Fresno. Officials say Moreno was attempting to cross the creek when he got overwhelmed and was swept in.

It took crews nearly two hours to pull Moreno out.

Emergency responders performed CPR but were unable to revive him.

“They were unable to retrieve him safely due to the swiftness and depth of the water,” Jackson said.

A similar incident occurred at this same spot, just last weekend.

An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer rescued a man who was swept into a whirlpool. Fortunately, that man survived.

Deputies say the area is dangerous. There is even a sign posted warning visitors someone dies here at least once a year.

“There are so many ways to get hurt up in the mountains, we just ask people to please be safe if they’re gonna come and think of other people as well,” Jackson said.

Swift-water rescues are challenging enough, but deputies say the added crowds right now make it even more difficult for emergency crews to gain access during rescues.

The narrow roads were packed with cars and dozens of people were walking right through the scene.

“Try to get some social distancing and it’s actually worse up here,” Huato said.

