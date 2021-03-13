Authorities searching for suspect after man stabbed in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was hospitalized after being stabbed Saturday evening in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5 p.m. Fresno Police responded to multiple calls at First Street and Clinton Avenue of an injured person lying on the hood of a car. Authorities say the victim had been stabbed.Officers say the stabbing took place a short distance away on Clinton Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.