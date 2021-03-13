Authorities searching for suspect after man stabbed in Central Fresno

News
Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was hospitalized after being stabbed Saturday evening in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5 p.m. Fresno Police responded to multiple calls at First Street and Clinton Avenue of an injured person lying on the hood of a car. Authorities say the victim had been stabbed.Officers say the stabbing took place a short distance away on Clinton Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com