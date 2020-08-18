Authorities search for gunman, shot fired through window of police sergeant’s car

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Fresno officer was shot at while searching for a suspect early Monday morning. It happened around near Cedar and Shields avenues.

Police say an unknown gunman opened fire on a truck before shooting at a police sergeant’s car window.

RELATED: Shot fired through window of Fresno Police cruiser

They say no one was injured and say it’s unclear if the person driving or the officer were the intended targets.

“As the vehicle had passed he saw a suspicious male with a gun, he accelerated through the intersection and then heard at least one round fired behind him,” said Sgt. Jeff LaBule with the Fresno Police Department.

Police say when officers arrived, they did not find anything. They say they sergeant, whose car was shot at, never saw the shooter.

It’s unclear how many rounds were fired, but police say bullets went through the sergeant’s passenger window and into the dashboard and windshield, shattering the glass.

Police say after officers set up a perimeter, they heard several more rounds of gunshots.

They say the S.W.A.T team was called out but no on suspect was found.

This is just the latest in a string of shootings in the City of Fresno.”Shootings going into the weekend were up by 80 percent, um, since the Zero Bail and the early release closure,” LaBlue said.

Police say since Friday they had 12 shootings, including this one, five were wounded and one murdered.

“We have a real gang problem right now and I think a lot of that revolves around the COVID the closure and there’s a lack of structure for these people to engage in whether that’s work or school so they go to the structure that they know,” he said.

Business owners nearby say something needs to change. They say this area has gotten worse over the years.”You don’t feel secure, especially in this area it happens maybe like the last two months we have a lot of robberies going in this area,” said Sam, owner of Hungry Howie’s.

Police say they are working with the resources they have to try and combat the violence. They say they are still waiting to hear from the new Police Reform Commission Committee.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.