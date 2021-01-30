Authorities need help locating missing Sanger man with medical conditions

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

SANGER, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 71-year-old Ronald Nagata who went missing from his home.

Authorities say Nagata lives in the 3100 block of S. McDonough near Sanger and was last seen on Friday around 5:30 p.m. by his caretaker.

When the caretaker returned on Saturday, Nagata was gone from the home.

Authorities say Nagata lives alone and has walked off in the past. Nagata suffers from a medical condition and needs his medications.

The Sheriff Office’s Search and Rescue team has been called out and is currently searching the area from Nagata.

Anyone with any information on Nagata’s whereabouts or who may have seen Nagata is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

