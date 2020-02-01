Authorities look into charging PG&E for reckless arson, manslaughter

PARADISE, Calif. (KSEE) — Criminal charges are still on the table for PG&E for its role in the deadly campfire.

“It’s a rather massive undertaking quite frankly.”

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey confirmed on Friday that his office is still investigating PG&E weighing whether to charge the utility with reckless arson and manslaughter.

“With various enhancements for burning so many homes and so many great bodily injuries. The other would be individual counts for the 80+ lives lost…so you’re not just looking at two counts, but mid-80 number of counts,” Ramsey said.

The investigation continues more than a year after California’s most deadly and destructive wildfire.

State fire officials found PG&E was to blame, while state regulators cited the company for numerous violations in how it handled its equipment.

The campfire pummeled the town of Paradise and the liability launched PG&E into bankruptcy.

“What we have to show is that PG&E acted recklessly with gross negligence in their actions that caused their equipment to fail and cause the campfire,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says that won’t really change what happens in a possible criminal proceeding.

Criminally corporations are treated like persons if there was no longer and PG&E it would be like the defendant had died.

Ramsey says there is a timetable set for the conclusion of this investigation, but he wouldn’t say when.

