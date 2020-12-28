Authorities investigating shooting that injured a woman in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in southeast Fresno Sunday night.
At around 9:15 p.m. Fresno Police responded to a physical disturbance in the area of Ramona Way and Ezie Avenue.
Police says a man pulled out a firearm and fired one-time injuring a woman.
The victim was conscious and breathing with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are on scene speaking to witnesses.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.