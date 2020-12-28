Authorities investigating shooting that injured a woman in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in southeast Fresno Sunday night.

At around 9:15 p.m. Fresno Police responded to a physical disturbance in the area of Ramona Way and Ezie Avenue.

Police says a man pulled out a firearm and fired one-time injuring a woman.

The victim was conscious and breathing with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene speaking to witnesses.