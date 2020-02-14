Authorities investigating shooting in Madera County, two injured

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Madera on Thursday night.

Officers say the shooting occurred in the Fresno River near Lake Street.

Two people sustained nonlife-threatening gunshot injuries during the incident, according to authorities.

Madera P.D. detectives are investigating this incident and if anyone has additional information please contact us at 559-675-4220.

No other details were available.

