Authorities investigating shooting in Madera County, two injured

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City of Madera Police Department

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Madera on Thursday night.

Officers say the shooting occurred in the Fresno River near Lake Street.

Two people sustained nonlife-threatening gunshot injuries during the incident, according to authorities.

Madera P.D. detectives are investigating this incident and if anyone has additional information please contact us at 559-675-4220.

No other details were available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know