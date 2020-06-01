Authorities investigating break-in at a Target in Clovis

Breaking News
FILE – The sign of a Target store is displayed August 14, 2003 in Springfield, VA. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images – FILE)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a break-in at a Clovis Target, Clovis police say.

Lieutenant Jim Munro says a group of about 10-15 people shattered the glass in the front doors at the Target located on Clovis and Shaw Avenues.

Lt. Munro says they stole electronics and liquor and exited through the back door.

Police are stepping up patrol at other area stores.

This story will be updated.

