Authorities investigate shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Huntington Boulevard and 7th Street for shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived witnesses told officers they saw a suspect running away from the area after the shots were fired.

Police say shortly after a man arrived to Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Detectives are on scene trying to determine if the victim is related to the shooting. No other details were available.