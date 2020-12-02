Authorities investigate shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno Tuesday afternoon.
At around 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Huntington Boulevard and 7th Street for shots fired in the area.
When officers arrived witnesses told officers they saw a suspect running away from the area after the shots were fired.
Police say shortly after a man arrived to Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The condition of the victim is unknown.
Detectives are on scene trying to determine if the victim is related to the shooting. No other details were available.
