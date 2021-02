WOODLAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The suspect involved in a CHP officer-involved shooting in Woodlake Friday has been identified by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the involved suspect as Marvin Joseph Chang, 32 of Monterey Park.

Courtesy: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

They say Chang is in critical condition after he was shot during the exchange of gunfire. A CHP officer was also shot and is expected to recover.