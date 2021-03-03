Authorities identify Navy sailor killed in convoy crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Navy sailor killed in Tuesday’s chain-reaction crash involving military trucks on a Southern California highway that injured five other service members.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office says 26-year-old Aaron Michael Fish died in the pileup on southbound Interstate 5 near Oceanside.

Fish was an active-duty member of the Navy stationed in Oxnard. He had been driving one of the five trucks involved in the collision, which is under investigation.

