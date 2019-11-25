Authorities identify man shot and killed in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has identified the 26-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Fresno as Andrew Diaz, of Fresno.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lorena and Plumas avenues, near the West Fresno Branch Library and Edison High School, police say.

Fresno Police say when they arrived they found the 26-year-old man shot in front of a home.

They say CPR was performed and he was transported to CRMC where he died.

“All we received was information that he was out front with a family member when a car drove by and fired multiple shots at him and the car left in an unknown direction of travel,” said Lt. Charlie Chamalbide with the Fresno Police Department.

Police say there was another person with the man who was not cooperative with investigators.

Authorities have not released any suspect or vehicle information but said they have some leads.

As of Saturday night, no arrests were made.

Authorities believe the shooting to be gang-related.

“The information we received is that the victim was an active gang member,” said Chamalbide. “We don’t know what the motive for the shooting was at this point but it does appear that he is a gang member.”

Police are looking into nearby surveillance video and ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call them immediately.

