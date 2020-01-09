Authorities identify man in Wednesday night Southeast Fresno shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man who was shot in Wednesday night’s shooting in Southeast Fresno.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Dezon Cheatham.

The homicide investigation began after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Southeast Fresno Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was found shot multiple times inside the vehicle found on 5th St & E Tyler Ave around 11 p.m.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said detectives followed a blood trail from the passenger side of the vehicle and found a second shooting victim nearby on Bond Street. Lt. Dooley said the man was shot in the face and unable to talk.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but is stable, Lt. Dooley said.

Police identified a second victim also as a man in his early 20’s.

No other information was available at this time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.