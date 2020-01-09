Authorities identify man in Wednesday night Southeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man who was shot in Wednesday night’s shooting in Southeast Fresno.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Dezon Cheatham.

The homicide investigation began after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Southeast Fresno Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was found shot multiple times inside the vehicle found on 5th St & E Tyler Ave around 11 p.m.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said detectives followed a blood trail from the passenger side of the vehicle and found a second shooting victim nearby on Bond Street. Lt. Dooley said the man was shot in the face and unable to talk.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but is stable, Lt. Dooley said.

Police identified a second victim also as a man in his early 20’s.

No other information was available at this time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.