Authorities continue investigation after accident at Valley packing house claims life of worker

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A deadly industrial accident at a raisin processing plant in Fresno County, after an employee at the Del Rey Packing Company was killed.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Yaneth Lopez Valladares.

Sheriff’s Deputies say they got the call just after 11 a.m. Friday morning. That a worker at the Del Rey Packing Company on Indianola, North of Central was in trouble.



“We learned that a woman, 33-years old was working, processing some raisins with a couple of coworkers,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Tony Botti.

“Those workers later noticed that she got caught in a machine it appears that she maybe had some loose clothing that got caught on a piece of equipment, and that caused her to get stuck, and ultimately the trauma took her life”

The scene was near silent at the packing company through the afternoon as production shut-down and the Coroner and O.S.H.A were called-in to investigate.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Department of Occupational Safety and Health is heading the investigation and will have the final ruling on what exactly caused the tragedy.

Officials say Vallardes may have been moving debris from a piece of equipment at the time of the accident, and believe she may have children.

This was her second season working at the packing company.

We reached out to the owner of the Del Rey Packing Company who did not have any comment at this time. deputies say he responded immediately to the property and is cooperating.

“This is obviously a very traumatic situation with the owner for the employees to see one of your colleagues lose their life so suddenly in a job that they do on a regular basis and maybe take for granted,” Botti said.

“We’re fortunate to have a chaplaincy unit here staff to send people out to consult people give them whatever they need in these difficult times.”

