Authorities caution parents to keep eyes on children after man drowns rescuing 3 children

REEDLEY, California. (KSEE) — The 29-year-old man who gave his life to save three kids from drowning at Reedley Beach has been identified.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Manjeet Singh died as he tried to rescue 3 children that were swept away by the King’s River current.

Two of the children are okay but the third child, an 8 year-old-girl was taken straight to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tony Botti cautioned parents to always keep an eye on their children and make sure they have life jackets.

“He went out trying to be a hero. We appreciate that. I think the community can appreciate that and it is just too bad he lost his life,” said Botti. “I think the big message to the community is to always keep an eye on your kids. Prevent it from the get-go. You can’t fault the guy for wanting to get involved and help save these kids but we wish he never had to be in a position to do that.”

Officials said Singh lost his life after he jumped in to save the children. He was able to help two of them but not the third. The 8-year-old girl was found downstream 15 minutes later face down.

She was revived in an ambulance and taken to Valley Children’s Hospital. She has not been identified.

It is unclear if Singh knew the children.

