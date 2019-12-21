Authorities bust massive identity theft ring

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The culmination of a four-month investigation by the Fresno Sheriffs Office, CHP, Clovis Police, and the DMV ends in a massive identity theft bust.

It involves stolen cars, fake IDs and much more. Investigators believe there are hundreds of victims.

Investigators arrested the man who lived at the home and spent all afternoon collecting evidence.

They found two stolen cars– a Challenger and Mustang. Officials say the cars were bought with a fake ID.

This is what the @FresnoSheriff detectives found at the home. They say the home was a factory for fake ID’s. They say the suspects created hundreds of fake ID’s using real people’s information. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/4zTt8Xgrdg — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 20, 2019

They found at least six computers, some printers, and stolen credit cards and drivers licenses.

The home was essentially a factory for fake IDs.

They say the suspect would steal peoples information and then make a new id with that information but a picture of the customer so it looks legit when ran through a system

They say the people with the new fake id have been using them to buy and rent cars.

They arrested 45-year-old Hoover Alford and another man they say was at the house and was likely a customer.

Both these cars found on the property were bought with a fake ID. @FresnoSheriff pic.twitter.com/CkquIqyCHT — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 20, 2019

Alford faces around 25 charges–most of them felonies.

This is not the first time they’ve been to this house

They say they conducted a search warrant in 2013 for a similar crime and gathered so much evidence they needed a trailer you can see that trailer is back today

They clearly have a lot of evidence to go through in the coming weeks.

Officials think there are more victims out there and will try their best to get in touch with them.

