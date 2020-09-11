Auberry Road homes decimated by Creek Fire

FRESNO CO, California (KGPE) — Dozens of homes and cabins were decimated due to Creek Fire in the area of Auberry Road near Musick Farms Road.

One of the homes is distinguished by a charred bench with a poem written in black letters. It reads:

“I like to walk with grandma and grandpa. Their steps are short like mine. They never say hurry up, they are always taking their time. Most people have to hurry, I am so glad. They made grandparents unrushed and young like me.”

The Pine Ridge School and a handful of homes in the same neighborhood were able to beat the blaze and continue to stand tall.

“We are trying our best to wrap this fire as fast as possible and protect everyone home as possible, but that is not always the case,” said CalFire Spokesperson Edwin Zuniga.

Firefighters were successful at saving one of the homes but not the back yard. There were dozens of vehicles, most of them with rubber tires melted, covered in ash, and shattered windows and windshields.

Further down the road, Meadow Lakes and the Mono Winds Casino appeared to be okay for now but firefighters have a lot on their plates.

“The rate and spread of this fire is just too fast to get a good containment line going,” said Zuniga.

Over 5,000 structures are threatened by the fire. To see the status of your home in the past couple of days click here.

