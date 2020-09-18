Auberry family happy to be home as evacuation order changed to warning

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – As the battle against the Creek Fire continues, some evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings – allowing some residents to return to their homes.

The Paloutzians have lived in Auberry for 10 years, but they say this is the first time they’ve had to evacuate.

“Your whole life is in your house, and deciding what you want to take is really hard,” said Michelle Paloutzian.

“Especially if it’s the house… like you’ve only known this house, you haven’t really gone anywhere else,” added Samantha Paloutzian.

The family of four left their home last Sunday and headed to Kingsburg, watching daily updates and waiting for the evacuation order to be lifted.

They finally returned home on Wednesday night.

“We instantly started packing and coming back home. We couldn’t wait to get back home,” said Michelle. “It was instantly back to normal. As soon as we got home, we got things unloaded, put things away, and my kids instantly when they woke up this morning, they’re in the TV, so it was pretty much normal.”

Their house wasn’t damaged, but their friends who live near Cressman’s weren’t so lucky.

“It’s really sad, but we’re going to help them get through it. We’re going to support them any way we can,” said Michelle. “That’s all we can do.”

