Atwater police officer’s patrol car hit during pursuit, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Atwater police officer’s patrol car was hit Tuesday night while assisting another officer during a pursuit, according to authorities.

It happened at around 9:40 p.m. at Winton Way and Santa Fe Drive.

The officer was not hit by the suspect’s vehicle but by a passerby, police say.

The officer was treated for minor injuries.

There is no other information available.

