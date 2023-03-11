ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Atwater police are investigating the death of a man, after passersby called in a car crash, but officers say they found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Atwater Police Department says it received several 9-1-1 calls alerting its officers to a collision in the area of Green Sands Avenue and Camrose Street just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

Upon their arrival officers say they found the car, which traveled off the roadway, and had come to a stop near that intersection.

It was when they walked up to the car, they say, they found a man in his 20’s in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Despite their efforts to try to save his life, officers say he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives do not believe this was a gang-related incident and are searching for clues as to who shot the man and what the motive may have been.

Investigators are withholding the victim’s name pending the notification of his next-of-kin.

No arrests have been made in this case and officers are still trying to piece together why the man and the vehicle were in the area at the time.

The department is asking the public to come forward if they have any information in this case, or if they saw what happened.

Information can be directed to Atwater Police Detective Sgt Brum or Detective Vargas by calling 209-357-6384.

The department says this is the city’s first homicide of 2023.