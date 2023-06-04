ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A well-known business in Atwater became engulfed in flames early Sunday morning, authorities in Atwater say.

The Atwater Police Department says its officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Atwater Boulevard just after 1:00 a.m. where they say they arrived to find the Atwater Feed store on fire.

Image courtesy Atwater Police Department

Image courtesy Atwater Fire Department

Image courtesy Atwater Police Department

Image courtesy Atwater Fire Department

At that point, the Atwater Fire Department was called out to the scene to battle the giant flames.

Fire crews say the blaze was intense and crews aggressively attacked it.

Firefighters say it took them until just before sunrise to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and anyone with information on the case is encouraged to reach out to either the Atwater Police Department or the Atwater Fire Department.