Atwater city manager reminding community businesses to outline safety protocols for reopening

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Atwater’s city manager reminded community businesses they have the right to their own safety protocols for reopening businesses.

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, city manager Lori Waterman says businesses are responsible for outlining any protocols and health requirements.

This comes after the city council adopted a resolution declaring the city a sanctuary for small businesses on Friday.

Waterman says customers should also be respectful to store requirements when going into a public business.

