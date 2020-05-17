Atwater city manager reminding community businesses to outline safety protocols for reopening

News
Posted: / Updated:

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Atwater’s city manager reminded community businesses they have the right to their own safety protocols for reopening businesses.

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, city manager Lori Waterman says businesses are responsible for outlining any protocols and health requirements.

This comes after the city council adopted a resolution declaring the city a sanctuary for small businesses on Friday.

Atwater declares itself ‘sanctuary city for small business’

Waterman says customers should also be respectful to store requirements when going into a public business.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know