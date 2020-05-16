Atwater allows businesses to reopen, becoming a ‘sanctuary city’

ATWATER, California (KSEE) — Atwater City Council voted to greenlight all businesses in the city to reopen during a special meeting Friday, now putting all shelter in place enforcement solely on the state.

Meanwhile, Merced County officials continue to try to move forward with reopening as well.

Mayor Paul Creighton and three of the four city council members passed a resolution to designate Atwater as a “sanctuary city” for businesses. Councilman Danny Ambriz wasn’t in attendance.

The move drops any shelter in place enforcement by the city, which allows businesses to operate. Mayor Paul Creighton said businesses should still adhere to CDC guidelines like social distancing, though.

But, again, there won’t be any oversight by the city to make sure that’s happening.

The vote came after nearly an hour of public comment, mostly from small business owners talking about the losses they’ve had because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many also applauded Atwater City Council for creating the resolution.

“This is really something the community dictated, not the electeds [sic]. We listened to what the community has to say and that’s what we just did. The response is overwhelming,” Creighton said.

Resident Caleb Hampton was the only person to speak against the resolution at the meeting. In his comments, he questioned business owners’ ability to follow health and safety guidelines.

“How many people in the overflow hall, or outside, are standing less than six feet from each other? Who aren’t wearing face masks,” Hampton said. “Who didn’t sanitize or wash their hands?”

While all businesses are encouraged to reopen, Creighton said he advises some businesses like salons to urge some caution because the state can still take away their licenses for violating state shelter in place orders.

Merced County supervisor Daron McDaniel, an Atwater resident himself, said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office has denied their request to move into Phase 2.5 like Mariposa County has.

However, he said the county is continually meeting with state officials to press the reopening of the county.

“A colleague and I are on the same page, [supervisor] Scott Silveira out of the Los Banos area,” McDaniel said. “We’re going to be pushing for a narrative basically standing behind the city of Atwater.”

The resolution also allows places like churches to reopen.

