Attempted murder in Visalia stemmed from domestic incident, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting victim and the suspect were both in the hospital Wednesday following an incident earlier that morning in Visalia, which police say stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting around 8:20 a.m in the 1400 block of S. Conyer Street. They arrived to find the victim suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound – and the suspect still on scene, suffering from a non-life-threatening wound as well.

Police say 30-year-old Ruben Lopez was injured as the victim attempted to detain him following the shooting. Both were transported to the hospital.

Lopez was later booked into jail for attempted murder.

