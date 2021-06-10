Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Fowler

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with attempted homicide in Fowler, according to the Parlier Police Department.

On June 5 at 4:23 a.m. officers responded to shots fired in the area of Manning Avenue and J Street.

When officers arrived they located a gunshot victim bleeding profusely from the upper chest.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Officers say the victim was repairing a vehicle in the backyard of J Street when he was approached and shot by a masked gunman. The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Joe Ontiveros.

The suspect entered the backyard looking for the victim — shouting his name. Authorities say the victim did not have time to react and was shot before running for his life as Ontiversos fled the scene.

During the investigation, the victim and witnesses revealed Ontiveros and the victim did not like each other and had several heated encounters.

Ontiveros was captured on Wednesday in Fowler by the Fowler Police Department and turned over to the Parlier Police Department. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on attempted homicide charges with on $1 million bail.