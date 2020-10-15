Atlanta Falcons shut down facilities after positive coronavirus test

News

by: Adam Chappelle and Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 11: The Atlanta Falcons offenses lines up against the Carolina Panthers defense in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they have shut down their facilities and are working remotely after at least one confirmed positive coronavirus test.

The Falcons announced Wednesday night they placed defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID list and the team had entered the NFL’s supplemental intensive protocols.

The Falcons are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

This comes days after the former head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired.

The Falcons is the latest NFL team to have issues with COVID-19, after the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots had games postponed and rescheduled due to positive coronavirus tests among players and staff.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the league’s 32 teams in early October of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the schedule.

Read: NFL COVID Protocol Compliance Full MemoDownload

Several coaches have been fined $100,000 each and their clubs fined $250,000 for improper use of face coverings

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

