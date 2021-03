AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An at-risk teen was reported missing from his home Saturday night, according to Avenal Police.

Authorities say Angel Flores, 16, was last seen near his home in the area of Dome Street and Central Avenue at around 9:00 p.m.

Flores was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater and is described to have black hair, brown eyes, weigh around 130 pounds, and a height of 5’3.

If found please contact Avenal Police Department at 559-386-5361.