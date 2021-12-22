At least one vaccination required at Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center for kids 5-11

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fans walk outside Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Sabres are now requiring everyone five and up to provide proof of vaccination when attending games and other events at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, including Bandits games.

The new policy was introduced on Wednesday morning and takes effect immediately.

But the difference between this and the policy for everyone else is that people ages 5-11 only need one shot. Visitors who are 12 and up must be fully vaccinated.

MORE | Time’s up for Bills fans: Full vaccination now required to get into stadium

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss