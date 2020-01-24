At least 9 people being tested for coronavirus in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — At least nine people are being tested for the deadly coronavirus in Alameda County, according to health officials.

The Alameda County Health Department told KRON4 there are no confirmed cases at this time

Health officials say the patients have either traveled to Wuhan, China within the past 14 days or have been in contact with someone who has been exposed to the virus.

The patients have also had a high fever and a cough.

Health officials stressed that this does not mean they have the virus or will get the virus.

The patients’ lab work is being sent to the CDC in Atlanta for further testing.

Hundreds of people infected with the new virus have fallen ill in China, and 25 have died.

The first cases appeared last month in Wuhan, an industrial and transportation hub in central China.

The first case of the coronavirus in the United States was reported in Washington state.

The U.S. citizen had returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to Wuhan, according to the CDC.

Earlier this week several major U.S. airports including San Francisco International Airport had begun screening airline passengers arriving from central China for the virus.

Chinese authorities Thursday moved to lock down at least three cities with a combined population of more than 18 million in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus.

