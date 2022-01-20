At least 7 people displaced following a two-alram residential fire in central Frenso

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At least seven people were displaced from a home in central Fresno Thursday night after a fire broke out.

Crews were called to the area of South Barton and East Huntington avenues for a fire that had broken out at a home.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from one home-and that the fire had spread to another nearby home.

Crews worked quickly and were able to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused a nearby power pole line to fall. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.