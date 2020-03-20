Breaking News
Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula issues statement supporting Gov. Newsom statewide shelter in place order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula issues a statement after Governor Gavin Newsom issued a shelter in place order for all Californians to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

In the statement, Arambula says he supports Governor Newsom’s order.

“I support Gov. Newsom’s order that Californians shelter in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We must flatten the curve to decrease the spread of this virus with every tool we have available. Our hospitals and health care delivery systems are nearing capacity, and our medical equipment is being used at an escalating pace. We have to take drastic measures because, to me, there also is a moral responsibility to take care of each other – not just our own families and friends but our neighbors and our entire communities that include our most vulnerable residents. We must be vigilant and think of the greater good and battle this virus together.”

Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula

COVID-19 resource links:

