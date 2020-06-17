Live Now
DA announces decision on charges in Rayshard Brooks killing

Assemblyman Patterson names Susan Gladding 23rd Assembly District "Woman of the Year"

Susan Gladding

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Assemblyman Patterson named Susan Gladding 23rd Assembly District “Woman of the Year”.

Susan is the driving force behind Gavin’s Law. The legislation was named after her husband and Clovis educator Gavin Gladding, to increase the penalty for drivers who leave the scene of a fatal accident.

Gladding continues to fight to close the loophole in state law that led to a mere three-year prison sentence for the hit-and-run driver who took Gladding’s life. The driver was released from prison after only serving one year of his sentence.

In January, Gavin’s Law was overwhelmingly approved on the Assembly Floor and will now be heard in the Senate Public Safety Committee in July.

RELATED: Assembly passes ‘Gavin’s Law’; bill moves to the State Senate

