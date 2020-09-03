Assemblyman Patterson calls for fraud investigation at state’s unemployment department

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — California State Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-23) wants an emergency audit of the EDD.

The Employment Development Department is the agency in charge of dispersing unemployment benefits.

Patterson says the audit is the fastest way to investigate what he believes is widespread fraud. “We are seeing the evidence now of what the waste, fraud and abuse looks like at the EDD. People all over the state are being sent debit cards and social security numbers that do not belong to them. We are finding instances of thousands of dollars taken by fraud from individuals accounts.”

Patterson pointed out several examples of situations he wants investigated at a Wednesday morning press conference.

Amy Brooks talked about receiving 22 letters at her address from the EDD, some containing debit cards and social security numbers. Brooks says, “I’m now holding three different debit cards for somebody who may or may not have a claim. I don’t know how 22 pieces of mail all to the same address with different peoples names on it, I don’t know how that gets past somebody.”

One frightening concern is that the letters are not a mistake and are instead the result of identity theft and criminals will come to her house for the cards.

Brooks says trying to get answers from the EDD is frustrating. “You’re on hold for hours and hours at a time before they hang up on you.”

Last week, the EDD was added to the California’s State Auditor’s high risk watch list because of concerns about waste, fraud and abuse of COVID-19 funds.

Patterson says the State Auditor Elaine Howle has the authority to initiate the emergency audit without legislative approval. On Tuesday, Patterson submitted a request for the audit to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee. Patterson says it has bi-partisan support from forty other legislators.

“Something is going terribly wrong here with the EDD. We just believe that the governor, the EDD, the federal government with its inspector general, they have to engage in this and start digging into what’s going on because people are losing their identity and losing their unemployment benefits.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.