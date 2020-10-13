Assembly committee set to question state energy leaders about blackouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — California Assemblymember Jim Patterson says a new report on the cause of rolling blackouts this summer shows the extent of problems in California’s electrical system.

A report compiled by three state agencies outlines everything that happened to cause rolling blackouts this summer.

On August 14th electricity demand in California exceeded supply resulting in rotating outages affecting nearly half a million customers.

It happened again the next day.

A new report outlining why there wasn’t enough power lists numerous contributing factors, many which go back to proper planning.

23rd District Assemblyman Jim Patterson says, “This report, essentially, looked at our watch and told us what time it is.”

Patterson is Vice-chair of the utility and energy committee and says he will ask questions including if this shows California’s transition to renewables is unrealistic. “We have so thinned our resources that we now have these close circumstances where we have to throttle back certain industries and we have to tell people to stop using their air conditioning on a hot day.”

The report details how a certain amount of power generation is kept ready on backup should demand climb higher than expected.

When that happened, the backup became insufficient by the end of the day as output from renewables like solar fell.

Additional electricity was not available for purchase from out-of-state because heat and demand was high across the west.

In the report, officials say part of the reason they were not prepared was that, due to climate change, the heat was beyond previously experienced and planned-for levels.

Patterson says that’s no excuse.

“We have had unwise policy and unwise politics when it comes to utilities and electricity.”

The Assembly Committee on Utilities and Energy will hold an oversight hearing on Monday to question the leaders of the Public Utilities Commission, California Energy Commission, and California Independent System Operator about their “Root Cause Analysis” on the recent blackouts.

