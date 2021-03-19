Asian-Americans in Fresno concerned for safety after Atlanta shootings, other recent attacks

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The manager of Central Fish Company in Fresno says a recent string of racist comments has turned into fear of possible violence, following news of recent attacks on Asian-Americans across the country.

“I’ve had people call me Chinese, even though I’m not Chinese, and try to blame people who look like me for the virus being here,” he said.

After hearing about the shootings at three Atlanta spas that left eight people dead – most of them of Asian descent – Doizaki says he started carrying pepper gel for protection.

“I haven’t used it yet. I don’t really look forward to using it, but this is not only for protection for myself, but anybody that might be in harm’s way just to feel a little bit safer and make my customers feel a little bit safer.”

Doizaki said he also plans to meet with his employees to go over their security protocols should something happen.

In a statement Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said his department will monitor various businesses and organizations in the city’s Asian communities.

Balderrama said there are no current or active threats towards Asian Americans in Fresno, but officers will be checking in with those businesses through this weekend and longer if necessary.

“I hope because of this, people feel a lot safer being in China Town and frequenting China Town and supporting China Town, especially during these times, and I hope people don’t avoid this area because they’re scared,” said Doizaki.