Ash in wildfire smoke harmful to car paint

Getting a car wash might seem trivial to some right now.

But ashes from wildfire smoke can damage the paint on your car. If ash is collecting on the surface of your car, investing time in a wash now can pay off later.

Fresno Body Works manager Macklynn Dockstader describes the ash as “like sandpaper but dust. And if you go to wipe it it’s like you’re wiping a little bit of sandpaper on there.” Car dusters are popular in the Valley because the dry mops quickly lift away dust between washes. Dockstader says not to use these right now because the ash can scratch your paint.

Instead, the ash needs to be washed away because it contains chemicals harmful to paint the longer it stays on the surface. It’s especially potent if it gets wet. “The compounds that make up the ash can turn into things that are very caustic to the paint. It can eat into the clearcoat of the paint and there’s not much you can do after that. It’s pretty much ruined.”

The damaging chemicals include Potassium Hydroxide — also known as caustic potash — a corrosive chemical named for the ancient process of making it from ashes in a pot.

Dockstader says, “I think people don’t realize contaminates get on the car whatever it is and it’s a slow process. It’s not one day your car is beautiful and the next it’s horrible. It’s a slow process as the paint degrades with different contaminants on it and nobody ever realizes, ‘oh I need to get it taken care of.”

Dockstader says while washing, be sure to clean the roof. “Side surfaces aren’t really going to catch anything. You’ll see a little bit of dust. But the top is where you’re going to get contaminates. You can get pieces of metal will actually sit on the car and rust into the paint.”