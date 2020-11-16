As weather gets colder throughout the pandemic, some businesses are faced with a new challenge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Throughout the pandemic, many industries have had to change how they do business.

With Fresno County at risk of moving back to the purple tier, restaurants could be forced to close once again.

“It’s been honestly like a continuous evolution and us having to adapt on a week-by-week basis, from things closing down, to our indoor seating coming back, and to now possibly going back to just outdoor seating,” said Carmen Serrato, one of the founders of Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar in Fresno.

And as the weather gets colder, they’re faced with a new challenge — keeping customers warm.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle, actually,” said Serrato. “We started planning a little ahead, but not too far ahead, so now most stores for example are sold out of all of the affordable heaters, so the really expensive stuff is left, but I think we have enough to at least get us started.”

Serrato said they’ve spent over $5,000 on the outdoor heaters.

As of Sunday, most Home Depot and Lowe’s stores in the Fresno area said they were completely sold out of the heaters and didn’t know when they’d have more in stock.

So demand is high, and the prices are too, but it’s an investment to keep customers coming back, even as temperatures drop.

“I think as long as they have heaters, yeah! It feels warmer that way,” said one customer celebrating a friend’s birthday.