As case rates rise in California, travel advisory urges residents to avoid non-essential travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise throughout the state, California with Washington and Oregon issued travel advisories on Friday urging against non-essential travel.

The advisories:

Urge against non-essential out-of state travel

Ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country

Encourage residents to stay local

“California just surpassed a sobering threshold — one million COVID-19 cases — with no signs of the virus slowing down,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in the press release. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers, and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

This advisory comes about two weeks before Thanksgiving and as California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says the state is in the midst of a surge.

“I was asked if we’re in the middle of a surge, absolutely,” Ghaly said Friday. “Certainly cases are on the rise here in California and we are concerned.”

The state’s positivity rate as of Friday at 4% over the last 14 days. On Oct. 29, it was at 3%, according to the state. COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 34.6% over the last two weeks and COVID-19 ICU admissions have increased by 36.7% over the last two weeks.

In Fresno County, hospitals are beginning to see an increase of COVID-19 patients as well. According to state data, there were 120 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Nov. 12. One week prior, it was at 103.

“I think we are experiencing the same surge that the rest of the state is experiencing, and it’s a very fragile time,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said on Friday.

The state also released updated guidelines for gatherings and some guidance for Thanksgiving and holidays.

Among them are:

People at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 (such as older adults with chronic medical conditions) are strongly urged not to attend any gatherings, especially indoor gatherings.

If you gather with older people or those with chronic conditions, make sure they wear a surgical face mask.

It is safest to celebrate the holidays with the people who already live with you, but if you invite others, only invite a maximum of two other households to your gathering

Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading the virus. Incoming travelers from out of the state should self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival before mixing indoors with others

On Friday, Dr. Vohra went over these guidelines during the county’s COVID-19 virtual presser. He emphasized if people can avoid traveling, that’s the best practice.

He said while some travel can be done safety, it’s not 100% safe.

“Travel can be done safely but it’s not absolutely safe just because you’re going to have to stop for a restroom break, you’re going to have pump gas somewhere, you’re going to have to have a meal somewhere,” Vohra said.

According to the state, essential travel includes work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services, and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.