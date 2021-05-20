Arrest made in violent holdup of California Lyft driver

This May 20, 2021 booking photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows suspect Dandre Powell. Authorities say a man arrested for allegedly robbing and pistol-whipping a Lyft driver in a Los Angeles suburb had two previous felony convictions and could be charged with robbery and elder abuse. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Dandre Powell was arrested Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Paramount for the May 10 attack on 67-year-old Paul Liao. Liao at a gas station in South El Monte. Liao said the robber slipped into the car and struck him twice in the face with a gun before fleeing. The holdup was captured by the car’s dashcam. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man arrested on suspicion of robbing and pistol-whipping a Lyft driver in a Los Angeles suburb had two previous felony convictions.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Dandre Powell was arrested Tuesday in Paramount for the May 10 attack on 67-year-old Paul Liao at a gas station in South El Monte.

Liao said the robber slipped into the car and struck him twice in the face with a gun before fleeing.

The holdup was captured by the car’s dashcam.

Liao managed to dissuade the man from stealing the car by saying it had a keyless ignition system and the gunman wouldn’t be able to drive it.